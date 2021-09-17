Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments removed from Jaistambh Chowk in Seoni

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate Akhil Rathore removed encroachments from Jaistambh Chowk on Wednesday.

Rathore who went to Jaistambh Chowk to take part in the vaccination drive was angry about the encroachments there.

He saw that the traders put benches outside their shops in the main market and kept various items on them.

As a result, the commuters were facing problems, besides that, Rathore was unable to take out his vehicle from the place because of the encroachments.

Rathore called chief municipal officer Ramesh Kumar Mishra and asked him to remove the encroachments from outside their shops.

Deputy inspector of revenue Amar Singh Uke said the officials of the civic body had repeatedly told them not to encroach upon the roads.

Despite that, they were encroaching upon the roads in front of their shops, he said.

Uke further said that the shopkeepers should not encroach upon road, and if they do so, their goods would be confiscated.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:49 AM IST