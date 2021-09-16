Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta raids at Cooperative society manager's premises in Jhabua, unearths properties worth crores of rupees

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta from Indore on Thursday raided three residential and commercial premises of a branch manager working for a Cooperative Society in Jhabua and unearthed properties worth crores of rupees.

According to SPE, Indore officials, they received a complaint that Bharat Singh Hada, who is posted as manager of Cooperative Society in Nagghiri in Jhabua district had amassed properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After verifying the complaint, SPE Indore formed teams led by Deputy superintendent of Police (DSP), Santosh Singh and conducted raids at three places in Ratlam and Jhabua district.

The raids were continued till filing this report.

Sources said that SPE sleuths have recovered Rs 20,00,000 in cash, 500gram gold, documents of four residential houses in Jhabua and Ratlam, two four wheelers, documents of agricultural lands and other important documents related to savings, FDs and Life Insurance policies.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:21 PM IST