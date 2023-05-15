Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments removed for smooth traffic flow in Gwalior

Representative Image | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body has removed the encroachments from outside shops from areas like Govindpuri, Naka, Patali Hanuman and Patankar Square and Maharajwade.

Encroachers were removed for smooth circulation of traffic.

Collector Akshay Kumar Singh, superintendent of Rajesn Singh Chandel and additional superintendent of police Rishikesh Meena were present at the time removing encroachers.

The shopkeepers in Daulatganj kept water pots and various goods outside their shops.

A team of traffic police reached the spot and removed the encroachments from the road.

They advised the shopkeepers against keeping their gadgets outside the shops.

Special attention on non-parking

Superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said that action would be taken against those keeping their vehicles at no-parking zones to avoid traffic congestion in that area.

Deputy superintendent of police Vikram Singh, police station in-charge of Hajira and others were present during the drive.

Action against handcart pullers

A police team took action against handcart pullers, shopkeepers and vendors at Sarafa Bazar in Daulat Ganj for encroaching upon roads, so that there may not be any problems for commuters.