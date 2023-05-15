 Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested, stolen goods worth Rs 32 lakh recovered in Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Man arrested, stolen goods worth Rs 32 lakh recovered in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested, stolen goods worth Rs 32 lakh recovered in Narmadapuram

He used to offer drug-laced tea to bus passengers; a reward of Rs 30K was declared on his head

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a man on Monday for looting bus passengers by offering them drug-laced tea and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 32 lakh from his possession.

The man used to officer drug-laced tea to traders of Makhan Nagar Sarafa market when they visited some places on a bus and robbed them of cash and jewellery.

The man has been identified as Raghuraj Chouhan. 

On May 7, a trader Abhilendu Samant, resident of Jain Temple road in Makhannagar lodged a complaint at Narmadapuram Kotwali that in the early hours of May 2 took a bus from Narda in Bhopal to Makhannagar in Narmadapuram.

He was carrying 600 grams of gold jewellery which he got repaired from Bhopal jewellery market.

At Nadra bus stand in Bhopal, a stranger spoke to Samant and took him into confidence.

The stranger offered him drug-laced tea and sat beside the complainant on the bus.

After taking the drug-laced tea, Samant lost his senses. At around 4:30 am the stranger got down from the bus with the bag containing the gold ornaments.

By the time Samant came round, the bus had reached Sohagpur.  On reaching Makhannagar, he informed the jewelers and lodged a complaint at the Makhan Nagar police station.

Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh set up a team under the sub-divisional officer of police Parag Saini to inquire into the case.

The police team visited Bhopal, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Shivpuri.

On the grounds of evidence, the police came to know that Raghuraj was behind the incident.

On getting information that the gangster was waiting at the Bhopal railway station on Saturday, a police team rushed to the spot and caught hold of Raghuraj.

When the police quizzed him, Raghuraj, resident of Arhedi under Ayodhya Nagar police in Bhopal, confessed to his crime. A reward of Rs 30, 000 was declared on his head.

Read Also
Bhopal: Over 3.25 lakh sims sold through fake documents deactivated
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 30th Iftekhar Smriti Natya evam Samman Samaroh

Bhopal: 30th Iftekhar Smriti Natya evam Samman Samaroh

Bhopal: Wine shop opened in kiosk at Polytechnic Square

Bhopal: Wine shop opened in kiosk at Polytechnic Square

Bhopal: Foreign liquor worth Rs 5.85 lakh seized

Bhopal: Foreign liquor worth Rs 5.85 lakh seized

Bhopal: Woman, son booked for abetting minor’s suicide

Bhopal: Woman, son booked for abetting minor’s suicide

Bhopal: Kalidasa’s classical play Abhijnanashakuntalam staged in classical style

Bhopal: Kalidasa’s classical play Abhijnanashakuntalam staged in classical style