Madhya Pradesh: Economy is not affected by shares of any company taking dip, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | Photo: File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for water resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has rubbished the talks of the Indian economy getting potentially impacted following the decline of share value of Adani Group.

Replying to a question asked by the media during the press conference held at BJP office here on Sunday noon, he said “The economy is not affected by the fall of shares of any one company”.

He also talked about the Ken Betwa river link project and said that the work on the project is underway at satisfactory level. “The environmental clearances have been completed. As far as wildlife clearances are concerned, 80 percent work has been done”, he said.

Terms 2023 budget 'impactful'

He also shed light on the union budget presented by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and dubbed it as an impactful budget.

He further talked about various provisions of the budget which are going to support India in resurrecting the economy after the pandemic.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)