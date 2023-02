Madhya Pradesh: Hindenburg research exposed Adani, says Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Digvijay Singh attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Hindenburg-Adani issue accusing the Centre of receiving "unaccounted money", adding that the research has exposed Gautam Adani.

Talking to reporters, here on Saturday, the Congress leader said, "During the pandemic, everyone in the nation had a reduction in income but some industrialists saw a rise in their market capitalization." "Industry and market were closed, then how they increased their market capitalization. BJP is receiving unaccounted money," he alleged.

He further stated that the Hindenburg research papers have "exposed" Gautam Adani.

"Whosoever is close to PM Modi and Amit Shah, gets benefits, and tax rates are increased as well as decreased for their profit. Same is being done for Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi said Adani's wealth bubble will burst. Hindenburg research papers have exposed Adani," he further said.

He said that the share market has been affected and the investors are suffering because of the losses in Gautam Adani's shares.

"People in the country who bought Adani's share have suffered a loss. The share market is affected as investors who had invested in Adani's shares pulled out. SBI had low percentage in Adani shares, but LIC which has common man's money had a huge loss," he added.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.

Digvijaya granted bail in defamation case

Earlier in the day, Digivijaya Singh was granted bail by the Bhopal district court in a defamation case filed by BJP state president VD Sharma.

BJP leader VD Sharma had filed a defamation case against the former Congress Chief Minister after Singh accused Sharma of being a part of the 2013 Vyapam scam.