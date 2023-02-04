Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan inaugurates IPS meet, urges officers to spend time with their families

Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan inaugurates IPS meet, urges officers to spend time with their families | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “There is not even a single organised gang of dacoits or others in the state, because of you people", said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the inaugural session of IPS Meet, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM also remembered the sacrifices of the police personnel who laid their lives while combating with the anti national elements in Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern states and also in the corona period. The CM further urged the personnel to spend time with their family as it is very important.

'Spend time with your family'

He stressed that the police officers or personnel, who have small children, shall spare time for their families, as he also spares time for his children and family.

He asked DGP Sudhir Saxena to prepare a framework to interact with the police personnel present on the field, “First hand information about the society comes from the SDOP, police station in-charge and other personnel posted on the field”, he said.

Chouhan is scheduled to interact with police personnel posted on field in the election year.

The IPS meet was held here on Saturday after a gap of a year because of corona.

Mishra calls Chouhan 'Singham'

On this occasion, home minister Narottam Mishra was also present and called CM as a ‘Singham’ who has uprooted criminal gangs from the state.

Home minister in his address highlighted the vision of the CM and said, “When we got the state in our hand, gangs of dacoits used to ride on horses and commit crime. But CM Chouhan emerged like a Singham and formulated such policies that within six months time the gangs were washed out from the state”.

