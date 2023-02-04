Madhya Pradesh: One gets 2 years rigorous imprisonment for stalking, harassing a woman in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) here in Dhar sentenced a man to two years in prison and fined him Rs 1,500 for stalking and harassing a married woman.

Archana Dangi, an assistant district public prosecution officer in Dhar, shared information, saying that the complainant was working in an agricultural field when a neighbour (accused) identified as Kalu Munnalal, 22, came over and began molesting her.

She screamed for help, and the man began beating and thrashing her. She was able to approach Tirla Police Station and file a complaint, upon which police registered an FIR.

After hearing the prosecution by the assistant district public prosecutor Meena Rawat, the court convicted the man with 2 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 1,500, as well as 1 year additional RI under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: College girl hangs self in Dhar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)