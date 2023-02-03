Madhya Pradesh: College girl hangs self in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A college student from Dhar's Dasai village, in Manawar police station's jurisdiction, committed suicide by hanging herself by the neck in her rented room.

At the time of the incident, the deceased was alone in her room at Omkar Nagar Colony in Dhar on Friday morning.

Sonam, a student studying for a BSc at Dhar College and staying in a rented room with one of her female cousins Ranjana Vaskale, was identified as the deceased.

As per Ranjana and two other youths who brought down the body before the police arrived, the victim was alone in the room when she took the extreme step.

Ranjana mentioned that they had a cup of tea in the morning. After that, at around 10 am Ranjana left the to submit some papers online at Shiv Vihar Colony.

On her arrival, she found the room closed from inside. She asked Sonam to open the door and failing to get any response from inside, Ranjana sought assistance from Chandan.

Peeping through the window, she saw Sonam hanging by the neck. They stormed into the room and brought her down.

Meanwhile, they contacted Kotwali police. The Kotwali police team searched the room during the preliminary investigation and found no suicide notes.

Last night, Sonam remembered her mother and father and wrote Miss You on her WhatsApp status, uploading a photo of them. When it was discovered that a young man was harassing her, the police seized his cellphone.

The Dhar police have also informed the family members about the suicide.

Deepak Chauhan, in-charge of the Kotwali police station, stated that the girl committed suicide and that the cause of the incident is still unknown and the investigation has already begun.