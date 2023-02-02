Madhya Pradesh: Budget 2023-24 evokes mixed political reaction in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on February 1, for the year 2023-24, it elicited mixed reactions from Congress and BJP leaders in Dhar district.

With Congress, leaders here claim that it does not reflect the true sentiments of the people, and BJP leaders claim that it is a people-friendly budget.

District Women Congress president Vijeta Trivedi claims

District Women Congress president Vijeta Trivedi claimed that the budgets are anti-people, women, youth, elders, poor and middle class as our finance minister did have not been taken care of any of them.

Welfare schemes have vanished, no money has been spent on subsidies, and no mention of MNREGA has been made. According to her, the budget will cause further increases in inflation and unemployment.

It is completely incorrect to reduce the education budget from 2.64 per cent to 2.5 per cent and the health budget from 2.2% to 1.98 per cent.

According to Trivedi, no concrete plan for women's safety and empowerment has been proposed in this budget.

BJP district president Rajiv Yadav predicts

On the other hand, BJP district president Rajiv Yadav predicted that the budget would meet people's expectations.

Yadav has stated that the general budget presented in Parliament is beneficial to the people and meets the aspirations of all sections.

In his reaction to the budget, Yadav stated that for the middle class and salaried people, income tax will not be required if they earn up to Rs 7 lakh per year. The decision to continue providing free food grains under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another year is commendable. The budget's emphasis has been on youth employment and infrastructure.

He stated that special consideration has been given to women in the budget. A special savings scheme is being launched for women.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Two government employees suspended for purchase irregularities in Dhar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)