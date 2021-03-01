Madhya Pradesh Economic Survey 2020-21: Industries paint dismal picture, register fall on all parameters

BHOPAL: The picture painted by the State Economic Survey 2020-21 paints a dismal picture of industries and related sectors in Madhya Pradesh. The figures demonstrate a downfall in the industries, investments and employment created by them.

A fall in the numbers of registered MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) was observed. The year 2019-20 saw a fall of 3.35% in the registered numbers of MSME units in comparison with 2018-19. The number of MSME units fell from 2.98 lakh in 2018-19 to 2.88 lakh in 2019-20. According to the survey report, a shortfall of 0.22% in investment was recorded. Investment made in 2019-20 stood at Rs 19,242 crore.

As far as creation of employment is concerned, here, too, the reports are negative. In the year 2018-19, employment generation stood at 10.3 lakh that was reduced by 3.52% and fell to only9.94 lakh. Financial assistance to the MSMEs also reduced from Rs 129.12 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 59.08 crore in the corresponding year till December.

The government did not speak in terms of developing infrastructure for the industries in the report. It simply said that financial approval of Rs 5,536 lakh had been given to related industries but remained quiet on the amount spent.