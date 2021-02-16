Madhya Pradesh Budget likely to be worth Rs 2.3 lakh crore

BHOPAL: The state Budget was presented before a Cabinet meeting for approval on Tuesday. At the meeting, the ministers made several suggestions which have been included in the Budget proposals. The state government is focusing on 'Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh' in this year’s Budget.

The Budget, likely to be worth Rs 2.3 lakh crore, is going to be put up on February 26 during the House session beginning on February 22. The civic bodies may also get some new projects in the Budget. The government is ready to pay special attention to agriculture as it has been doing every year. There are indications that this issue can be included in the Budget proposals.

New proposals for self-employment may also be included in the Budget. Besides, there could be some provisions for skill development.