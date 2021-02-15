Madhya Pradesh government may give relief in petrol, diesel cess in Budget

BHOPAL: The Budget is all set to be presented on February 26 in the House session beginning on February 22. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with finance department officers on Monday to take feedback on preparations for the Budget. The Budget is going to be put up before a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. According to sources, this year’s Budget may be of Rs 2.2 lakh crore.

In this year’s Budget, the state government has focused on ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’. The state may give some relief in cess on petrol and diesel, prices of which are skyrocketing with each passing day. Besides, given the ensuing civic polls, the people may get some relief in petrol and diesel prices.

The civic bodies may also get some new projects in the Budget. The government is ready to pay special attention to agriculture as it has been doing each year.

The government is also mulling over whether it can transfer subsidy to the bank accounts of farmers instead of giving it to the power companies. There are indications that this issue may be included in the Budget proposals. New proposals for self-employment may also be included in the Budget. Besides, there could be some provisions for skill development.