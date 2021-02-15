Madhya Pradesh: Indian Youth Congress rally ‘hangs’ mobike to protest against fuel price hike

BHOPAL: In view of the che continuous rise in the prices of petroleum products and also of domestic gas cylinders, former chief minister Kamal Nath has called a half-day statewide bandh on Saturday (February 20).

Members of the Indian Youth Congress took out a rally here on Monday and ‘hanged’ a motorcycle in protest against the price hike of petroleum products.

Forner CM Nath tweeted that the Congress party opposes the price hike on petroleum products and also on LPG cylinders. The Centre and the state government were not paying enough attention to the continuous hike in the prices and the bandh was being organised to give a wake-up call to the governments.

'Can't bear it any more'