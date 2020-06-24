Madhya Pradesh: Fuel price hike is because of Congress govt, says BJP

The BJP government claimed that they have increased Re 1 on per litre petrol and on diesel. It said that the present price hike on the petroleum is because of Congress government who had increased the VAT and cess on the products, during their regime.
It is claimed that when the BJP government was in power on October 5, 2018, 28 percent was the VAT, Rs 1.50 was the additional tax and one percent was the cess on the one litre of the petrol in the state.
After assembly elections, the Congress party formed the government in December 2018.
One July 6, 2019, the Congress government increase additional tax of Rs 2.50 on petrol, the tax increased to Rs 3.5 per litre and whereas 28 percent VAT and the 1 cess remained in the cost of the petrol.
On September 21, 2019, the Congress government increased the tax again. Now, the VAT is 33 percent, Rs 3.5 is additional tax and 1 percent as the cess.
When the BJP form the government in March 2020, the government increased the additional tax to Rs 1 on June 13, the additional tax increased to Rs 4.5 and the VAT remained to 33 percent and the cess only one percent.
Similarly about the diesel, VAT was 18 percent and 1 percent was the cess on every litre on October 5, 2018.
On July 6,2019, the Congress government increased tax to Rs 2 as a additional tax earlier it was not imposed and also one percent tax cess was increased on every litre of diesel, the VAT remained to 18 percent.
Again on September 21,2019, the VAT was increased to 23 percent from 18 percent and Rs 2 as a additional tax and 1 percent of the cess. On June 13, the BJP government imposed only Re 1 on additional tax, the additional tax increased to Rs 3 per litre, whereas the VAT remained to 23 percent and cess to 1 percent.
The BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari alleged that the Congress is shedding fake tears on increased petroleum products in the state.
He claimed that when the BJP had left the government, tax was very less, but when the Congress came in power they increased the tax and had earned around Rs 1,800 crore.
He also alleged that presently the government need the money to run the development works in the state, but earlier when the Congress government had imposed the tax that time no pandemic situation existed.
