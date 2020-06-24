Madhya Pradesh: Fuel price hike is because of Congress govt, says BJP

The BJP government claimed that they have increased Re 1 on per litre petrol and on diesel. It said that the present price hike on the petroleum is because of Congress government who had increased the VAT and cess on the products, during their regime.

It is claimed that when the BJP government was in power on October 5, 2018, 28 percent was the VAT, Rs 1.50 was the additional tax and one percent was the cess on the one litre of the petrol in the state.

After assembly elections, the Congress party formed the government in December 2018.

One July 6, 2019, the Congress government increase additional tax of Rs 2.50 on petrol, the tax increased to Rs 3.5 per litre and whereas 28 percent VAT and the 1 cess remained in the cost of the petrol.