Madhya Pradesh: Economic activities begin, strictness reduced in Bhopal

The impact of relaxations given during the lockdown beginning from March 25 was seen in the state on Monday.

The state government started some economic activities. Such activities including work under MNREGA scheme began in those areas where corona patients were not found.

In these green zones, small shops were asked to reopen. Electricians, motor mechanics, plumbers and building material and farm equipment sellers were told to reopen their shops. Time for reopening of shops and markets selling essential goods was not yet decided because of COVID-19.

Industrial and other activities began in some other places where a fewer corona patients were found. Nevertheless, Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain were barred from starting such activities.

The administration showed less strictness about implementation of the lockdown norms in Bhopal. So, more vehicles were seen on roads, though there were no relaxations in lockdown rules.

Govt offices sanitized

All government offices were sanitised in the state capital. A few government employees attended offices on Monday. The collector, however, ordered closure of all government, non-government and private offices. Other than the officials associated with the essential services, a few employees were called to attend duty.

Besides Asha workers, teachers were deployed to do survey on COVID-19. They gave attendance at SDM office in different places.

Rumours on lockdown relief

In Bhopal, there were rumours that the administration gave some relaxations in lockdown. But there were no such orders. On hearing the rumours, a large number of people came out of their homes and the police had to control them. The district administration made it clear that there were not relaxations in the lockdown rules.

Movements in green zone districts

Movements will begin in green zone districts. In these districts, labourers have been allowed to go to one to other districts. Those who have vehicles may be allowed to go to go to other districts in coming days. Nevertheless, the labourers in containment areas will not be allowed to go to other places. The government has asked the industrial units to arrange lodging for the labourers coming from containment zones.