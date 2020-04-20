Madhya Pradesh: Farmer battered by cops in Jabalpur succumbs to injuries

BHOPAL: At a time when policemen are getting appreciation for doing good work during the lockdown across the country, a gory incident has come to light in Jabalpur.

A group of cops in Gorabazar under Jabalpur police station beat up a farmer on April 16 when he was returning home after giving fodder and water to his cow.

The farmer died late in the night on Sunday. On the heels of the incident, the state government removed Jabalpur SP, Amit Singh.

AIG of special branch, Siddhardh Bahuguna, was posted as SP of Jabalpur.

SP of Jabalpur suspended assistant deputy inspector Alok Singh, head constable Mukesh Pataria, constables Rakesh Singh, Guddu Singh, Brajesh and Ashutosh.

According to reports, on the night of April 16, when 50-year-old Banshi was returning home after giving fodder and water to his cow, the police stopped him and wanted to know from him about gambling dens.

When Banshi said he had no idea about it, the on-duty policemen began to beat him up.

After that, they abandoned the farmer in an unconscious state to the spot and left. The family members of Banshi admitted him to a private hospital where he died.

In his dying statement, Banshi said he had been beaten up by policemen.

He said he had gone to field to provide water and fodder to cow, and when he was returning, some policemen battered him.

He said the policemen wanted to know from him about gambling dens. But when he said he had no idea about it, the policemen began to beat him up.

Former minister Tarun Bahnot alleged that just after coming to power, the BJP government began to torture the farmers.

Bhanot sent information to former chief minister Kamal Nath about the incident.

Nath said no sooner the Shivraj-led government came to power than it began to suppress the farmers.

He said the farmer was returning home after giving fodder and water to cow, and beating him up in such a way was nothing but an act of cowardice.

The government should help the farmer’s family and punish the culprits, Nath said.