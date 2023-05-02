Madhya Pradesh: E-rickshaw driver arrested for 35-year-old woman’s rape and murder in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have arrested a E-rickshaw driver in connection with the rape and murder of a 35-year-old woman, based on CCTV clip on Tuesday.

According to SP Rajesh Singh Chandel, on April 30, a naked body of 35-year-old woman was found in the Paddy Mill area of Madhav Ganj police station behind bushes. Her face was smashed with a stone to hide her identity.

The post-mortem revealed that she was raped before being killed, said officials.

The victim worked in a Godown and was on her way to home when she was offered a ride by the accused, who was an e-rickshaw driver. The accused, who was in a drunken state, took her to a secluded spot where he raped and killed her. The accused also removed some of her jewelry, said the officials.

The police were able to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage and have recovered the jewelry from him. The accused has confessed to the crime and will be interrogated further while in custody.