Madhya Pradesh Drug Nexus: ₹115 Crore Worth Properties Seized In Last Two Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the last two years - January 2023 to October 13, 2024- the state police have arrested 7,886 criminals involved in drug trafficking in 6,161 cases across the state. Properties owned by 29 criminals under NDPS Act 1985 Chapter 05 Section 68-A worth more than Rs 115 crores were seized or frozen.

Recently on October 6, the Gujarat ATS and NCB had exposed the MD Drug manufacturing factory in Bagroda of Bhopal and seized drugs worth Rs 1814 from the premises. According to the police, maximum action was taken in Mandsaur and in Neemuch, where the property of 23 notorious criminals has been confiscated.

Among these criminals, Dhanraj alias Dhanna of Nahargarh has property worth more than Rs 14 crores, Shyam of Narayangarh has property worth more than Rs 10 crores, Piyush Banjara of Mansa has property worth more than Rs 10 crores, Ashok Patidar of Sitamau has property worth more than Rs 8 crores and Tahir Mohammad of Afzalpur has property worth more than Rs 3 crores.

The Director General of Police has directed the police units that the links and networks of the accused found involved in the smuggling of drugs seized in large quantities and drugs seized in small quantities should be tracked, information about their movement should be collected and their nexus should be found out and destroyed completely. The DGP has also given orders to update the information of all the suspects arrested on the NCORD portal.