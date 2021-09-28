Madhya Pradesh: Doctors of Veterinary University treat corneal ulcers in dogs by making eye membranes

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After Medical University in Jabalpur, now the doctors of Veterinary University have done wonders.

A team of doctors from the Veterinary University has successfully treated corneal ulcers in dogs by making eye membranes from dog's blood.

So far more than 50 dogs have been operated with this technique.

A simple corneal ulcer is an abrasion or defect in the clear surface tissue of the eye, often the result of minor trauma. These ulcers are typically shallow and heal quickly (in a few hours to a few days) without help or with simple topical antibiotic treatment.

Earlier it was treated by closing the eyes of the dog and after the operation the dog was blindfolded for about 10 days. The process was as complicated as it was painful.

Under the guidance of Dr Apara Shahi, Head of the Department of Surgery, Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary University, Dr Apoorva Mishra, Dr Somi Ali, Dr Babita and a team of PG students have discovered this new technique.

"Under this technique, a membrane is prepared from the remaining part of the dog's blood by separating the red part, and in turn transplanted in the dog's eye. This method requires no medicinal treatment or blindfolding the dog," said Dr Apara Sahi, Surgery Specialist.

Dr Apoorva Mishra, one of the member of the team, has also received the Young Surgeon Award twice.

After the success of this operation, the process is going on with the universities of other states as well.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021