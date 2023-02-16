e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at district hospital to strike work from today in Sehore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The government doctors are going on an indefinite strike from Friday to press for their demands after a call by the government doctors’ association, sources said on Thursday.

The strike may have a severe impact on the health services in the district. The doctors at the district hospital worked sporting black ribbons around their arms. They also stopped work for two hours.

Afterwards, a team of doctors led by Dr RK Verma submitted a memorandum addressed to the collector.

A large number of people visit the district hospital. A few kilometers away from the district hospital Rudraksha distribution Mahotsav is going on at Kubereshwar Dham. Lakhs of people from different parts of the country flock to the site. Many people are falling ill because of the crowd.

Against this backdrop, strike by doctors may create problems for patients.

An office-bearer of the association Dr Naveen Meher said that the doctors were forced to work in an adverse situation. There are no security arrangements at the hospitals.

The demands the doctors have raised include promotion, hike in pension and pay-scale.

When contacted civil surgeon of the district hospital Dr Praveer Gupta, said he had requested all the doctors not to go on strike.

