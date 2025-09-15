Madhya Pradesh Cops Nab Prisoner Who Fled With Police Rifle While Undergoing Treatment At Chhatarpur District Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Police Arrest Escaped Prisoner, Recover Stolen Police Service Rifle | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious criminal, who had escaped with a police service rifle from the prisoner ward of Chhatarpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, was caught. A team of 25 cops was constitued to nab him.

According to information, the criminal was identified as Ravindra Singh Parihar and was caught late Sunday night near village Panatha after being surrounded by over 2 dozen police officials.

The stolen rifle has also been recovered.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain had announced a reward of ₹10k for his capture, which was later increased to ₹30k by Sagar Range IG Himani Khanna.

According to information, the incident took place on September 9. Ravindra Parihar, arrested earlier for attacking the police, was admitted to the district hospital prisoner ward after being injured in a police encounter.

Taking advantage of the situation, he opened the lock from inside, re-locked it from outside and escaped with a police rifle while the guards on duty were found sleeping.

4 suspended

After this, SP Agam Jain suspended four policemen posted on duty - Rakesh Ahirwar, Harishchandra Ahirwar, Pankaj Tiwari, and Shivam Sharma.

The escape created panic in the hospital and security was tightened across the city with police on high alert.

Acting on a tip-off, the SIT traced his location near Panatha village. A heavy police force, including the SP and Additional SP, carried out a late-night operation and arrested him.

After his capture, he was kept at Orchha Road Police Station for interrogation. Officials believe his questioning may lead to more important revelations.

Further investigation is underway.