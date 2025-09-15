Four Of Same Family Die Of Diarrhea In Madhya Pradesh's Mandla | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family have died due to vomiting and diarrhea in Mandla district.

Three deaths occurred within two days. An 18-month-old child was also among the deceased.

It is said that all of them were suffering from diarrhea. The condition of other members of the family is also critical. The incident took place in Simaria village under Lafan Gram Panchayat of Ghughri tehsil.

The deceased have been identified as Munna Keram (48), Narvadia Keram (68), Devisingh Keram (44), and 18-month-old Aditya (son of Amarsingh Keram).

Aditya was the first to die, three days ago. On Sunday, a health department team reached the village for investigation. Family members and other villagers are also being medically examined.

BMO Dr. Neeraj Raj, SDM Hunendra Ghormare, and PHE SDO Joshi visited the spot.

Mandla Collector Somesh Mishra informed Free Press that water samples from patients will be taken and sent to Jabalpur for examination. The exact cause of deaths will be known only after investigation. He said that water bodies in the area had been chlorinated recently. A health department team is already present in the village.

Notably, one family member had died of an insect bite on September 8, while two others died after vomiting following food consumption. Their bodies were cremated without post-mortem.