Madhya Pradesh: Doctor withdraws resignation after minister assures action

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The senior doctor in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh who had resigned after Congress MLA PC Sharma allegedly misbehaved with him following the death of a patient, withdrew his decision on Sunday, a minister said.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said Dr Yogendra Shrivastava has agreed to take back his resignation on the assurance that action will be taken into the "unfortunate" incident.

Dr Shrivastava had resigned after some politicians misbehaved with him, following the death of a patient who was critically ill, Government JP hospital civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava had said on Saturday.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed former minister PC Sharma and former Congress corporator Yogendra Chouhan purportedly shouting at Dr Yogendra Shrivastava.