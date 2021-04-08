Bhopal: Junior doctors start parallel OPD suspending routine work to mark protest on non-fullfillment of their demands

Bhopal: In pandemic time, the Junior doctors have started parallel OPD suspending routine work as a mark of protest on non-fullfillment of their demands including an 18 per cent stipend. It is a token strike that will run till April 12. Junior doctors are the backbone of Hamidia Hospital and it is Corona time so their strike will definitely have an adverse impact on medical services. However, senior doctors have been pressed into services.

JUDA (junior doctors Association) had raised the issue of hike in stipend before the then GMC dean Dr Aruna Kumar who had assured for settlement of demands but even after a couple of months, nothing has been done for fullfillment of demands.

JUDA president Dr Arvind Mina said, “ we have started a token strike to press our demand including 18 per cent hike in stipend. We are working round the clock in pandemic time and the government is supposed to take care of doctors but it is unfortunate that the government is looking least bothered about us. So it is just token strike which will run till April 12 and then we will decide next course of action if demands are not fullfilled.”

The other demands include the abolition of working in rural areas which are mandatory for junior doctors and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had announced Rs 10,000 to JUDA which has not been paid so far.