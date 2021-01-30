Madhya Pradesh: Doctor abducted in UP flees from kidnappers in Morena

Bhopal: Sixty-two-year-old Dr Radha Krishna Gurubaxani was allegedly abducted from his native Jhansi town of Uttar Pradesh early on Friday morning, but he managed to flee from the clutches of his kidnappers in Morena district early on Saturday morning.

According to the police probe, the doctor was kidnapped by three men in a car from Jhansi around 5 am on Friday. The abductors did not tell Dr Gurubaxani that he was being abducted for ransom. They told him that they were taking him for the medical treatment of the nephew of dreaded inter-state dacoit of central Uttar Pradesh Shiv Kumar Patel, alias Dadua (who was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh special task force in 2007).

But, instead of taking him for any kind of medical treatment for anyone, they kept moving with him in the car from one town of Madhya Pradesh to another between Gwalior and Morena districts. They locked him in the car’s boot during the greater part of their journey.

The elderly doctor was chained by his captors in an open agricultural field in Deori Hingauna village of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district the entire night, but he managed to crawl out of captivity — possibly while his captors fell asleep, or while they had had gone somewhere else.

Dr Gurubaxani, somehow, crawled onto the national highway and, then, with the help of a villager rang the Dial 100 emergency dial service of the Madhya Pradesh police, after which a team from Morena’s Civil Lines police station rushed to the spot and brought him safely to the nearest medical facility for preliminary treatment of wounds suffered during beating by the abductors.

SSP, Jhansi, Dinesh Kumar P informed the media that those involved in the abduction could only be identified after the doctor was back in Jhansi and told the police in details about what had happened with him after his abduction.