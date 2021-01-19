Madhya Pradesh: Any repeat of Morena will cost you career: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells officers

BHOPAL: Pained by the deaths of 24 people in Morena liquor tragedy, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come down heavily on officers.
If any such incident occurs again, the officers concerned in the district will lose their career, Chouhan said. He made the above statement at a video conferencing with commissioners, collectors, inspectors general of police and superintendents of police on Tuesday.
He said illicit liquor trade should be wiped out, and if spurious liquor was sold, the collectors, the SPs and the excise officers would be held responsible. It is not possible that officers are not acquainted with the sale of spurious liquor, he said, adding that those who are involved in the trade should be destroyed.
He told the collectors and the SPs that they know better how to deal with such trade. This dirt should be completely removed, and the people involved in it should be done away with, the Chief Minister said. After consuming spurious liquor, 24 four people died in Morena. The Chief Minister held the video conferencing in connection with the incident and asked the district administration and the police to demolish the illicit liquor trade.
Chouhan removed the collector and SP and suspended the excise officer after the liquor tragedy in Morana.Earlier, many people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Ujjain and Ratlam. After the Morena liquor tragedy, a three-member team headed by additional chief secretary of Home Rajesh Rajoura was set up to probe the incident. The team submitted its report.
The Home Department has issued instructions to the districts to stop sale of illicit liquor. The department asked the officials to make a list of hardcore criminals and impose NSA on them.
It also directed the officials to raid the illicit liquor-manufacturing units and dispose of the complaints lodged on CM Helpline about the sale of illicit liquor.Besides, they were told to launch an App to feed in it all actions taken against liquor mafia.They were also directed to ensure that the liquor is not sold at higher prices.
Mishra demands more wine shops in rural areas
Home Minister Narottam Mishra demanded that the number of liquor shops should be increased in rural areas. He put up the above demand at a discussion with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, keeping in mind the rise in sale of spurious liquor.
This will reduce the number of shops selling illicit liquor, Mishra said. As there is no contractor, the liquor is sold without its quality being checked, Mishra said, adding that if there is a contractor, there will be no sale of nonstandard liquor.
The state government has not increased the number of liquor shops for many years. Now, the BJP minister has demanded increase in number of liquor shops.
Liquor should be banned: Sharma
Former minister PC Sharma has said the BJP is trying to turn MP into a liquor state. Reacting to the demand for increase in number of liquor shops, Sharma said liquor should be banned. To cover up its incapability to deal with illicit liquor trade, the government has begun to talk about increasing the number of liquor shops, Sharma said.