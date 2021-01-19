Madhya Pradesh: Any repeat of Morena will cost you career: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells officers

BHOPAL: Pained by the deaths of 24 people in Morena liquor tragedy, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come down heavily on officers.

If any such incident occurs again, the officers concerned in the district will lose their career, Chouhan said. He made the above statement at a video conferencing with commissioners, collectors, inspectors general of police and superintendents of police on Tuesday.

He said illicit liquor trade should be wiped out, and if spurious liquor was sold, the collectors, the SPs and the excise officers would be held responsible. It is not possible that officers are not acquainted with the sale of spurious liquor, he said, adding that those who are involved in the trade should be destroyed.

He told the collectors and the SPs that they know better how to deal with such trade. This dirt should be completely removed, and the people involved in it should be done away with, the Chief Minister said. After consuming spurious liquor, 24 four people died in Morena. The Chief Minister held the video conferencing in connection with the incident and asked the district administration and the police to demolish the illicit liquor trade.