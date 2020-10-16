Madhya Pradesh: Keep close watch on illicit liquor supply & drug abuse, instructs CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed to keep close watch on people connected with the illegal trade of intoxicants, illegal supply and sale of such substances.

The chief minister was reviewing the action taken meeting against the culprits in connection with deaths, caused in Ujjain due to the consumption of poisonous intoxicants on Friday.

The CM directed that such people should be arrested and drug dealers should be dealt with strictly. He also directed health department to take strict steps against the people, who are selling and supplying such substances.

He said preventive steps should be taken by investigating agencies by studying source of liquor or other intoxicants, their licence and supply. CM Chouhan said a campaign should also be started against adulteration, under which strict legal action should be taken against culprits. He added that strict action should be taken against adulterators. Culprits should not be spared in case of any kind of adulteration. All concerned departments should be vigilant to protect common men’s interests. He said daily information on action taken should be shared with him. Such illegal activities should not receive any patronage in the state. “Strict action will also be taken against officers and employees who will patronize such activities,” Chouhan added.

At the meeting, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains said they are finalising the outline of a campaign. Additional chief secretary (health) Mohammad Suleman informed about action being taken by health department.