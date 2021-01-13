Bhopal: Collector, SP of Morena removed

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has removed Collector of Morena Anurag Verma and SP Anurag Sujania, following deaths of 20 people after consuming spurious liquor. The CM also suspended S-I, Excise Dept Dinesh Nigam and issued order to suspend SDOP of the area.

The CM held a high-power meeting with home minister Narottam Mishra, finance minister Jagdish Devda, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Vivek Johri, ACS (home) Rajesh Rajora, principal secretary of the CM Manish Rastogi and PS of commercial taxes Dipali Rastogi at his residence on Wednesday. A 3-member team has been formed to probe the incident. The CM made it clear that in case of illegal liquor trading and such other kinds of incident, the SP and the collector of the district would be held responsible. New collector Bakki Karthikeyan and SP Sunil Pandey have been appointed. Karthikeyan came from Dindori.

The CM has also asked officials to launch an anti-liquor mafia drive in the state. Chouhan has constituted an inquiry committee in which ASC (home) Rajesh Rajora will be the chairman. The committee will also include ADG A Sai Manhoar and DIG Mithlesh Shukla. They will visit the spots and prepare a report on the mishap, to be submitted to the CM. Meanwhile, all the staffers of Bagchini police station were suspended for their inaction in the hooch tragedy.