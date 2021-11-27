Madhya Pradesh: Dispute over Rs 50 in connection with PUBG game triggers murder of class-10 student in Singrauli village

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Dispute over Rs 50 in connection with PUBG game led to murder of class-10 student in Singrauli district, sources said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Koni village under Sarai police station of the district. The police have arrested the accused, who is also a minor and is a classmate of the deceased.

According to reports, the student identified as Ashish Jaiswal was a class-10 student at Government High School. He along with his one classmate bunked the school after lunch on Monday and went to a farmland to play PUBG game- an online video game. Both of them placed a bet of Rs 50.

As Ashish refused to pay Rs 50 after losing the game, the accused student who had won the game attacked him with a stone. When he fell unconscious, the accused dumped him into a pond and escaped.

“The body of Ashish was found floating in a pond on Wednesday. Serious injuries were found on his head. During the course of investigation, it came to fore that he was last seen with his classmate,” said a police officer.

In charge of Sarai police station, Santosh Tiwari told journalists that the accused student had been arrested. “He has confessed to the crime. They had a dispute over Rs 50,” Tiwari said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh police rescue 39 bonded labourers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:09 PM IST