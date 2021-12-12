Madhya Pradesh: Discom engineer manhandled in Lok Adalat in Shivpuri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh central zone power distribution company’s junior engineer has been manhandled during National Lok Adalat held on district court premises in Shivpuri on Saturday, according to police.

According to Kotwali police, the junior engineer was manhandled as people accused him of serving a notice even after clearance of power bills.

A video went viral in social media showing junior engineer being thrashed. Police rescued the engineer.

Police have registered a case on ground of obstructing a government servant from doing work, hurting a government servant to prevent him from performing duty. No one has been arrested so far.

Despite efforts, the power distribution company officials couldn’t be reached for their comments.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 12:34 AM IST