Madhya Pradesh: CRPF constable raped by her senior in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman, working as head constable in Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF), was allegedly raped by a sub-inspector rank officer of the same department.

While the victim is posted in Rajasthan, the accused is posted in Assam.

The victim, in her complaint to police, said that she was posted in CRPF camp in Bangrasia, where she met Surendra Yadav. Both of them became friend and soon fell into love, the victim said.

She added that Yadav took her to a hotel in Bairagarh and raped her on pretext of marriage. He raped her on many occasions, the victim claimed.

In 2020, the victim was transferred to Rajasthan, while Yadav was deployed in Assam.

The victim said that when she asked Yadav to get married, he refused the same and stopped picking up her phone call.

The police said that a case had been registered and efforts were on to obtain more information about the accused.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:16 PM IST