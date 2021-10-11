Madhya Pradesh: DHE’s fresh order for documents' verification kicks up row again

BHOPAL : The selection of assistant professors and sports officers by MPPSC is once again at the centre of controversy following the department of higher education’s fresh directives seeking verification of their documents.

The department of higher education issued instructions to principals of all colleges on Monday, directing them to verify the documents related to educational qualification of assistant professors selected through PSC 2017 and sports officers selected in the year 2018.

Several educationists and whistleblowers have alleged irregularities in recruitment of assistant professors through PSC 2017. They had alleged that several candidates attached fake documents or listed educational qualifications that were not recognized by the department of higher education.

“I had filed an application with the PSC asking it to make the documents of the selected candidates public. They refused saying that it could be obtained under the RTI Act,” said whistleblower Devendra Pratap Singh.

Later, when Singh applied for a copy of documents of some selected candidates under provisions of RTI, he was refused again by college authorities. However, documents of some of the selected candidates came into public domain, later, which showed anomalies in selection of assistant professors.

“We have obtained copies of educational qualifications of some candidates who violated the eligibility norms but were selected and got jobs. We will challenge them in appropriate courts,” said Singh.

It was after our efforts that the department of higher education got exposed in selection of ineligible candidates, therefore now they have asked the principals for verification of educational documents of the selected ones, added Singh.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:15 PM IST