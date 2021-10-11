Bhopal: Teachers of biology allied subjects stage protest to press for their demands

BHOPAL: Over two dozen teachers selected to teach biology in government schools staged a sit-in at Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI- School Education Department) here on Monday.

They were selected as teachers to teach biology in schools. They had graduated in allied subjects like biotechnology, nanotechnology and were therefore declared ineligible during verification of documents.

“If these subjects are not recognised by the government, then it should stop teaching these subjects. Government should tell us to which faculty do we belong if not biology,” said one of the selected teachers at dharna site.

Another teacher said that school education minister Inder Singh Parmar had admitted that it was a mistake and will be rectified. However, even after two months, school education department has taken no steps.

The teachers tried meeting commissioner, school education, but could not as he was not present there. Instead, director, school education, received the memorandum and assured them that it will be placed at meeting of the school education officials.

One of the candidates who came along with her daughter said that school education department recognised these subjects in its official letter issued in 2005.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:07 PM IST