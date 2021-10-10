Indore: After a two-year wait, over 12K teachers get appointment letters

Indore

Moving the process of recruitment pending for more than two years, Madhya Pradesh government finally issued appointment letters to the selected teachers.

As per the selection list, the letters were issued to 12,043 selected teachers of the state. These included 8,342 higher secondary teachers and 3,701 secondary teachers.

The instruction to all the applicants stated that those teachers whose names are on the waiting list can appeal till October 18.

The committee of selected officials will hear the appeal and resolve the issue.

The committee consists of selected officials from Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) who were handed over the charge for selection as well. The same officials will hear their appeal and resolve it.

More than 32 teachers also joined their allotted schools as soon as they received the letter. Initially, appointment letters are being given to OCB teachers from whom 14 per cent of seats are reserved. After the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, now the remaining teachers will be appointed.

Process started since 2018… still on…

In 2018, the teacher recruitment process was started for about 30,000 posts. The Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted by the Professional Examination Board (PEB) in February-March 2019.

\\About 2.5 lakh candidates passed, more than 20,000 posts approved\\



As per the official data available, in class-1 and class-2, about five lakh candidates had applied. About 2.5 lakh candidates passed in this, but only 20,570 posts have been approved by the School Education Department.

Contract letter will be given by Oct 18

According to the information received, now the teachers have to get the documents verified in the DEO office by October 18. The contract letter will be provided after police verification. The letter must clearly state that there is no criminal case registered against the selected teacher in any police station.

Teachers protested several times

The recruitment of selected teachers for the posts of teacher class-1 and teacher class-2 for government schools of Madhya Pradesh was stuck several times. About 30,000 teachers led protests against the government for their recruitment.

Notification was issued in 2018 to fill more than 30,000 posts of teacher class-1 and teacher class-2. In this, there were 19,200 posts of class-1 and around 11,300 posts of class-2. 2200 posts were added separately later.

The eligibility test for these posts was conducted in 2019. After its results, the process of verification of all the selected teachers was also completed from January 2020 to April 2021.

