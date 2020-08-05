Madhya Pradesh: DHE fails to start registrations for BEd, MEd courses

Indore: While the centralised online admission counselling window for traditional undergraduate courses started on Wednesday, Department of Higher Education (DHE) could not commence registrations for education programmes, including BEd course, from the prescribed date.
As per admissions guidelines, the registrations for BEd, MPEd, BPEd, MPEd, and other education courses were supposed to start on Wednesday.
Students spent day logging on to MPOnline portal to see if registration window was opened but to no avail.
The window was not opened on the very first day of counselling wasting one day of students to register the admission.
Sources in DHE stated that the registration window was not opened as names of all eligible colleges could not be finalised for participation in the online counselling.
So, far the DHE has approved two lists of education courses. In those lists, about 450 colleges out of around 700 have featured. By Wednesday night or Thursday afternoon, more lists are expected.
“The registrations window may open on Thursday or Friday,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.
He, however, stated that the registrations for online admission counselling for BA, BCom, BSc, Law have begun.
CBSE data does not reached MPOnline
Class 12th pass out students of CBSE schools may have to go to government colleges for verification of their documents as their results data has not reached to MPOnline till Wednesday.
The DHE has announced that this year the document verification will be held online in view of Covid-19 situation. It had stated that the MPOnline would get data of students from CBSE and MPBSE from which they will verify the marks of students in qualifying exams. The registrations began on Wednesday but the data of CBSE students was not with MPOnline. Sources stated that the CBSE students were told to go to government colleges for verification of their documents.
