Madhya Pradesh: DHE fails to start registrations for BEd, MEd courses

Indore: While the centralised online admission counselling window for traditional undergraduate courses started on Wednesday, Department of Higher Education (DHE) could not commence registrations for education programmes, including BEd course, from the prescribed date.

As per admissions guidelines, the registrations for BEd, MPEd, BPEd, MPEd, and other education courses were supposed to start on Wednesday.

Students spent day logging on to MPOnline portal to see if registration window was opened but to no avail.

The window was not opened on the very first day of counselling wasting one day of students to register the admission.

Sources in DHE stated that the registration window was not opened as names of all eligible colleges could not be finalised for participation in the online counselling.