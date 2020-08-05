Bhopal: Works of 64 artists to be showcased in an online exhibition tour of ‘Incredible Madhya Pradesh’

Bhopal: Foundation of Art and Culture, Bhopal plans to organise an online tour of ‘Incredible Madhya Pradesh’ on Thursday.

The works of around 64 well-known artists of the state will be showcased in the online exhibition. Director of the foundation, Akhilesh said this is a time which they never imagined and never ever thought of. Many things which are happening around them are not positive and they thought of doing something positive which encourages them to come out of the dull depressing atmosphere. “So as we all know MP is a state which has a special place in the field of arts and has given many artists to lead the art world like Bendre, Hussain, Raza and Gaitonde,” he said.

He further said “We thought to organise an online show of the artists of the state. Here, one will find some of the artists that are working regularly and some of them you might know. This show may lead us to put up another show of the artists from the country. We welcome you for a virtual of Arts."

The artists from Bhopal whose works will be exhibited in their exhibition include Akhilesh, Govind Vishwas, Poonam Jain Vishwas, Mayank Shyam, Japani Shyam, Anil Kumar, Aparna Anil, Aarti Paliwal, Basant Bhargav, Devilal Patidar, Girija Waingankar, Himanshu Joshi, Kishore Dangle, Manish Pushkale, Nankushiya Shyam, Neeraj Ahirwar, Nidhi Chopra, Nirmala Sharma, Veena Jain, Nitin Pancholi, Robin David, Shampa Shah, Sweta Urane, Smriti Dixit, Shukhnandi Vyam, Uday Goswami and Veena Singh.