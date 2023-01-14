e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: DG Infantry reviews training of Agniveer at Grenadiers Regimental Centre in Jabalpur

There are 362 Agniveers who are taking training at Grenadier Regiment Center.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Training of Agniveers at Grenadiers Regimental Centre in Jabalpur | ANI
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Director General (DG) Infantry Lieutenant General A K Samantara reached Grenadiers Regimental Centre in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday and reviewed the training of Agniveers at the center.

Commandant of Grenadiers Regimental Centre, Brigadier Rajesh Chawla said, "DG Infantry visited here and saw how the training of the Agniveer is going on. We have modified the technology and mastered the technology, how to become a physically fit Agniveer. So that in the coming time, they can make our army and our country proud."

"There are 362 Agniveers who are taking training at Grenadier Regiment Center. There is not any kind of discrimination here, people across India have reached here and are getting training. The difference between earlier recruits and Agniveers is that now there are more educated people and they are understanding things quickly," Chawla said, adding that they also have the same enthusiasm as much Agniveer has.

On the other hand, one Agniveer Kamal Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh said, "I am a farmer's son and I dream to join the Army. I failed in my first attempt but later I got an opportunity through Agniveer and got selected. I am the only one who got selected from my village. I am very happy to be a part of the Indian Army."

