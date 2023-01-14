Madhya Pradesh: Man held for selling adulterated ghee

e-Paper Get App
The 34-year-old Gupta has been selling sub-standard ghee for a long time.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Representative Image |
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man selling adulterated ghee was arrested and over 22 kg of ghee, 25 litres of soy bean oil, a huge quantity of scent and an electronic balance were confiscated from his house, the police said on Friday. According to police station in-charge of Vijay Nagar police station, Sandeepika Thakur, said the crime branch had received information that a man Vedprakash Gupta was selling adulterated ghee near Bachpan School on Lamti road. The food safety officer, Pankaj Shrivastava, was also informed about it.

Shrivastava rushed to spot with his team which, along with the police, raided the house of Gupta. They laid their hands on adulterate ghee and various other items, including scent which was mixed with adulterated ghee. The 34-year-old Gupta has been selling sub-standard ghee for a long time. A case has been registered against. The police took the action following instructions from superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna that action should be taken against those who are selling adulterated food stuff.

