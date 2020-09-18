Madhya Pradesh: Despite being in power, BJP fails to keep its folks together

The BJP has returned to power after Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters have crossed over to the party from the Congress, but the organisation is unable to keep its own folks together nevertheless.

Though the BJP is in power, its leaders are joining the Congress one after another. The organisation seems to have failed to keep its leaders together. Those who have been associated with the BJP for long have begun to leave the party after Scindia and his supporters joined it.

There are a few leaders, other than the legislators, who have support base in by-poll-bound constituencies.

After Prem Chand Guddu, Satish Sikarwar, KL Agarwal, Sanju Jatav and Ajab Singh Kushwaha, Parul Sahu too has crossed over to the Congress.

According to sources in the Congress, a few more BJP leaders may switch over to the opposition camp.

There are still many who have not joined the Congress, but they are not happy about the goings-on in the BJP organisation.

They are, however, openly questioning the party leadership. Former ministers like Deepak Joshi, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, Ajay Bishnoi and other leaders have begun to take the party leadership to task.

The BJP leaders have started to see their future bleak since the crossover of Congress leaders to the party.

Many in the BJP are angry about the organisation’s functioning. Such leaders have neither been given any weight in the party nor any work for the upcoming by-elections.

Many leaders are quitting the party for not getting importance in the organisation.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal, however, says most of the leaders who have left the party are not associated with the organisation’s ideology.

According to Agarwal, these leaders have become so ambitious that they have shaken hands with the Congress.

Because these leaders have no support base, their crossover to the Congress will not make any difference in the by-elections, Agarwal says.