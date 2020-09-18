Madhya Pradesh by-polls: Nath leads roadshow in Scindia stronghold Gwalior region

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday led a well-attended road show in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior region, a stronghold of former colleague turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

A total of 16 Assembly seats in the region are among the 28 that will require bypolls, though no date has been fixed for them.

Nath's government fell in March after Scindia jumped ship and 22 of the latter's loyalist MLAs resigned from the 230-member Assembly and followed him into the BJP.

The 14-kilometre road show began from Airport Road and ended at the memorial of Rani Laxmibai.

Addressing people lined along the roads, Nath said history would made in the Gwalior-Chambal region during the bypolls.