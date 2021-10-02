Madhya Pradesh: Dengue patients continuously increasing in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The number of dengue patients are continuously increasing in the district. According to the sources, the total number of dengue patients has reached 657 in the government records, but in reality, thousands of dengue patients have come to the fore in the district so far.

At the same time, the patients of seasonal and viral fever are also increasing. The situation is such that there is no space left in the hospitals and the patients who are being admitted to the hospital, their treatment is going on the floor. Even the district hospital of Jabalpur is running out of beds. Patients are neither getting proper treatment nor proper facilities in the wards of the hospital.

According to the medicine expert, this time dengue cases are quite different. Patients suffered high fever and their platelets count fell rapidly. On the other hand, medicine specialist Dr. Deepak Bahrani says that besides, dengue patients suffered pneumonia, in some cases organ (Liver and Kidney) failure reported.

According to scientists, out of the three types of Aedes, two types of female mosquitoes Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus are spreading serotype-2 of dengue.

Aedes aegypti: Aedes aegypti is found inside homes and its larvae are found in clean water.

Aedes albopictus: Aedes albopictus mosquito is found in the forest and garden.

Aedes Vitis: Aedes Vitis is found in rocky areas. Their eggs are also in the rocks. Dengue cases from this mosquito are rare in Madhya Pradesh.

These mosquitoes can fly up to a distance of about 500 meters. Aedes aegypti is found indoors and albopictus is found outside homes. Dengue is mostly caused by these two types of female mosquitoes in Madhya Pradesh.

Dengue in Madhya Pradesh

There are four types of Dengue which include Dengue Serotype-1, Dengue-Serotype-2, Dengue-Serotype-3, and Dengue-Serotype-4. Dengue-2 is spreading more in Madhya Pradesh out of these four types of dengue.

Symptoms

Serotype-2 of dengue is more active in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from fever in this type of dengue, many patients also suffer bleeding. Due to which there is a decrease in platelets in the blood. There is also a lack of fluid in the body.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man shot dead by his sons in Bhind district

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:23 PM IST