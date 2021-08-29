Madhya Pradesh: Dengue cases are rapidly increasing in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The number of dengue patients is continuously increasing because of the negligence of the malaria department along with the lack of awareness among the people in the district.

The number of dengue patients in the government records is about two hundred in the district. But according to the information received about the patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals it depicts something else.

The situation is that the patients of every second house in the densely populated areas of the city are seen waiting in a private pathology center to get the test done.

According to the officials of the Malaria department so far only 195 cases have been registered positive in more than 1000 samples.

Notably, the Malaria Department does not have the actual data of dengue positive patients who are being tested with kits in private hospitals. Though some hospitals have given information about the patients, the number of patients is less than 10.

At the same time, there are many hospitals that have opened during the Corona period, which are not informing the administration in this regard.

According to the sources, the kin of the serious patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals of the city are taking them to Nagpur.

The officials of the Malaria Department claim that dengue has controlled by conducting a survey and larval dispersal. Even after the survey, 10-15 positive cases are being reported daily from the affected areas. Thousands of people are spotted for testing in private pathology including pathology of government hospitals.

District Malaria Officer Dr RK Pahariya says that the positive report of dengue patients provided by a private hospital is seven. A notice has been given to a private hospital in this regard, adding that regular survey work is going on.

