Madhya Pradesh: Dengue spreading tentacles in rural areas as well

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadly dengue is spreading its tentacles across the city and even in the rural areas. As many as seven new cases were found positive and four of them were from rural areas which sent health department and civic body officials on toes.

As many as 27 cases of dengue were reported in the city in August, by the health department with which the total number of cases increased to 57, so far.

The number of dengue cases is, however, much higher than reported by the health department and many patients are being admitted due to the same.

Meanwhile, Indore Municipal Corporation and health department officials claimed to continue the intensified larva survey and fogging in the city but the increasing number of cases tells a different tale.

“Seven new cases of dengue were found in the last two days including cases from Simrol, Mhow, Depalpur, and Sanwer. All patients are well and none of them required hospitalization,” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

Malaria department officials claimed to have surveyed the area and eliminated the larvae from the surrounding areas of the patients tested positive.

The department has checked over 40000 houses and 200000 containers were checked for larvae since January. Larvae found in 830 containers were eliminated.

Difference in testing method creates gap in private hospitals and government data

According to a senior health officer, the health department conducts Mc Elisa test for testing dengue and only counts people found positive in this test as dengue test.

“On the other hand, private hospitals conduct rapid tests for dengue which is not considered by the government as people with viral disorders can also be found positive in it. Many private hospitals do not report the cases or send samples to MGM Medical College for confirmation,” the officer said.

He also added that some private hospitals treat patients as suspected dengue cases to take undue advantage and for ‘extorting’ money.

“Health department cannot put a check on it as it may delay the treatment of patients. Rapid test is an indicator but not a confirmation of dengue cases,” the official added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Bus operators demand tax waiver of lockdown period

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 06:47 PM IST