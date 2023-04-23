 Madhya Pradesh: Demand for Vindhya state gains momentum in poll year
"Ancient religious places of Vindhya region are ignored including famous Mandakini river though crores of rupees have been spent on other religious places,” Vindhya Navnirman Manch office-bearer CP Pandey said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Waterefall in Vindhya mountains |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for formation of separate Vindhya State is gaining  momentum when Assembly elections are to be held this year. On Sunday, Vindhya Navnirman Manch staged protest in Bhopal to press for their demand and later submitted a memorandum addressed to the  Governor Mangu Bhai Patel.

“Vindhya region is rich in mineral resources but it’s being ignored as there is no development. Barring few cement factories, there is no industrial corridor in Vindhya. Before its merger with Madhya Pradesh, Vindhya was part of princely states. If government is unable to develop it, then a separate state should be formed,” said Vindhya Navnirman Manch office-bearer KP Dwivedi.

Before submitting memorandum to Governor, Manch office- bearers held a meeting at Neelam Park. Speaking on the occasion, CP Pandey said,” Ancient religious places of Vindhya region are ignored including famous Mandakini river though crores of rupees have been spent on other religious places.”

Satendra Dubey said that unemployment increased in Vindhya region in absence of industrial corridor. Vindhya is devoid of IT Parks. Earlier, BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi had announced to launch a separate political party to press for demand of separate Vindhya state.

