Madhya Pradesh: Delhi focuses on Vindhya, PM Modi visiting Rewa on April 24

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focusing on Vindhya region.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Satna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to tour Rewa on April 24 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, when he will honour the best Panchayats of the country. The Prime Minister will also address Panchas and Sarpanchs taking part in the meeting.

It was decided that the event would be organised in Bhopal, but the Prime Minister’s Office has changed the place of the programme. Now, it will held in Rewa.

This is going to be the Prime Minister’s fifth trip to the state in seven months.

In 2018 assembly election, the BJP’s performance in Vindhya region was outstanding. The party won 24 seats of 30.

The feedback that the party leadership has received from Vindhya region is not favourable.

The survey on Vindhya region, conducted by the central organisation, has does not show any positive signs.

Ergo, the Prime Minister’s programme has been shifted to Vindhya region, so that there may be a favorable atmosphere for the party.

Shah visited Satna on February 24 and halted there at night. He held a meeting with the members of the core committee and issued certain directives.

The party leaders are worried about assembly polls as well as about the parliamentary election.

There are four Lok Sabha seats in Vindhya region. The party is not very comfortable on all these seats, so Modi is going to visit the place.

