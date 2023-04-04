Bhopal: Thai woman held at Bhopal airport was arrested for prostitution earlier

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Thai woman who was arrested on Bhopal airport on Sunday for producing fake Aadhaar cards had a criminal record, revealed Gandhinagar police. Police said woman was in Bhopal since 2018 and was involved in flesh trade. She was was arrested by Chunabhatti police then.

According to police, Bachmate Moon E (39) reached India from Thailand for prostitution and was arrested by Chunabhatti police from a spa centre operating in Bittan Market in 2018. She went back to prostitution in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi among other cities after released on bail.

Gandhinagar cops, while investigating her past records, learnt that after released on bail in 2018, Bachmate fled to Delhi as court had issued order to seize passport.

She then made plan to leave for Thailand by preparing a fake Aadhaar card. She got in touch with some fraudsters in Delhi who helped her prepare three morphed copies of Aadhaar cards, the police officials said.

During Covid lockdown in 2020, Bachmate was in India and her work continued, sources at Gandhinagar police station told Free Press.

Lucrative amount

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Zone-4,Vijay Khatri, the woman relocated to India from Thailand, as she was offered lucrative amounts for prostitution. While none of her accomplices from Thailand are involved in prostitution here, efforts are on to nab the accused who prepared fake Aadhaar IDs, Khatri added. A police team may leave for Delhi to trace and apprehend the accused involved in the offence.