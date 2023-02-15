Teen footballer who survived Thai cave rescue passes away in UK |

Duangpetch Promthep, who was famously rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018, passed away in the UK on Wednesday. Promthep's untimely demise came at the age of 18.

While the cause of his death remains unclear, local reports suggest that he sustained a head injury.

Promthep was one of the members of football team trapped in Thai cave

Promthep was one of 12 members of the Wild Boars football team who were trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province, along with their coach. Promthep was 13 then, while his teammates were aged between 11 and 16.

They were rescued after being trapped for two weeks, in a dramatic operation that involved nearly 100 Thai and foreign divers. Following his rescue, Promthep received a scholarship to study at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicester, England, where he had enrolled in 2020.

Condolences poured in after Promthep's sudden death

Promthep was the captain of the Wild Boars football team and was a popular figure in his community. Wat Doi Wao temple in Chiang Rai, which the team frequented, posted condolences to Promthep - also known as Dom - on Facebook on Wednesday.

"May Dom's soul rest in peace," said the post, which was accompanied by pictures of the football team with monks.

Zico Foundation, a Thai non-profit that had helped Promthep win a scholarship to study in England, also expressed condolences on Facebook.

