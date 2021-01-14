Madhya Pradesh: Delay in CERT report puts e-tender scam probe into cold storage

Bhopal: The investigation into e-tendering cases may be swept under the carpet due to delay in getting the report from CERT.

Economic Offences Wing is conducting a probe into digital tempering of 42 tenders and has registered seven FIRs against the seven companies including the department officers.

Almost two years have passed but the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is yet to provide the certification report to EOW.

The EOW had filed the first FIR on May 18, 2018 and initiated investigation into e-tender tempering case against the nine tenders of the seven departments.

In the primary investigation it has been found that tenders of the water resources department, Jal Nigam, Smart City project of BMC Bhopal, Metro Rail, urban development department, MP road development Corporation and of Narmada Valley Development Authority are tempered with.

EOW had seized hard disk, servers and other digital equipment and during scanning found that from October 2017 to March 2018, digital tempering was done with 42 tenders to grab contract.

Since then EOW has provided complete data, hard disk and other things to the CERT-In for more than two times for the investigation, but every time the Central Agency comes with fresh requirements.

The EOW had sent the details to the CERT-In for the certification of the tempering. The agency had sent the report to the EOW for further action, but the officials need more information and details to incorporate in the FIR and book the culprit.

The officials of the EOW when they asked the CERT-In to provide more details of the digital tempering, the agency in turn sought more digital and electronic devices for better results.

However, despite furnishing of all the required details and devices, the EOW is waiting for the report. The delay in the issuance of the report has put the entire investigation in cold storage.