E-tender Max Mentena scam accused moving freely in Bhopal, partying with bureaucrats

BHOPAL: Action taken by the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) in connection with e-tender scam has raised several questions.

The previous BJP government began an inquiry by registering a PE. On the other hand, only an FIR was lodged against the culprits during the Congress rule.

Now, the BJP government has returned to power but the inquiry against the big companies and the officers, who were involved in the scam, has hardly made any progress.

A few scamsters are still moving freely in the city. Neither the EOW is quizzing them nor any agency arresting them.

An accused in the scam, Max Mentena, has set up a massive office in the state capital. The director of the company, against whom an FIR was registered, is regularly attending the office.

The successive governments in the state did not take any action against JVPR Limited, Hume Pipes Limited, Madhav Infra and Rajkumar Narwani.